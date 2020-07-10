Advanced search

Isabel Hospice’s Forget-Me-Not ceremony to be held online

PUBLISHED: 09:39 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 10 July 2020

Barbara Doherty, Isabel Hospice President. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Isabel Hospice’s Forget-Me-Not ceremony,usually held at Van Hage, Great Amwell, is instead going to be livestreamed this year.

Dr Helen Glenister, Isabel Hospice CEO. Picture: Isabel HospiceDr Helen Glenister, Isabel Hospice CEO. Picture: Isabel Hospice

The ceremony will be streamed on the Welwyn Garden City-based charity’s website on Saturday, July 18 at 3pm.

Heather West, the hospice’s legacy and in-memory fundraising manager, said: “You can join by going to www.isabelhospice.org.uk/ceremony and all are welcome, not only those who have a connection to Isabel Hospice. There will be songs, poems read by our nursing staff and a celebration of those that are being remembered with introductions by Dr Helen Glenister, the Isabel Hospice CEO and Barbara Doherty, the hospice’s president.

“In the light of the coronavirus pandemic, this year we have opened our arms to all those that are bereaved, not only those who were cared for by the Hospice. We know how incredibly hard it is for families mourning the loss of a loved one at the moment, and want to let them know that our Family Support Team are able to help. The lines are open Monday to Friday if you call 01707 382500.

“You can make a dedication to your loved one, and for a suggested donation of £25, receive a striking special edition gold coloured forget-me-not flower. Each flower, measuring 17cm in diameter and 43cm in length, has been custom made by the British Ironwork Centre. It is a beautiful lasting tribute to place in your garden for many years to come www.isabelhospice.org.uk/flower.

“The names of those being remembered will be on screen during the ceremony, so if you would like them to be included go to our website before 13th July, or ring 01707 382500, option 6, to make your dedication.

“We look forward to welcoming our community to the Isabel Hospice virtual Forget-Me-Not celebration. See you there!”

