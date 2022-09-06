'We want to hear from you' - Isabel Hospice seeks new trustees

Isabel Hospice is seeking new trustees to help deliver its vision of outstanding palliative care for all.

The palliative and end-of-life-care charity is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, and is looking to add experience, knowledge and expertise to its Board at a time when demand for its skilled, compassionate care has never been greater.

The Hospice is specifically looking for trustees with a clinical background, and those with expertise in property and facilities management.

Previous experience of hospice care is not required, and first-time trustees are encouraged to apply.

Isabel Hospice trustees Debbie Shirley and Ozlem Cholak. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

The Board of Trustees is responsible for ensuring the delivery of the Hospice’s objectives, providing strategic leadership and governance, and ensuring the organisation is well managed and administered.

The Hospice would like to hear from people who can bring skills from many walks of life and offer diverse ways of thinking, as well as act as ambassadors to raise the profile of the charity within the communities it serves.

Isabel CEO Helen Glenister said: “We passionately believe every person has the right to hospice care.

"We are incredibly proud of everything the Hospice has achieved over the past 40 years to support and encourage those who have been diagnosed with a life-limiting illness, and the people who love them, to make the most of every moment at a precious time.

“Our trustees play an integral role in ensuring the best interests of our patients and their families are at the heart of everything we do, bringing a wealth of skills, knowledge and experience to guide our work and future growth, and helping us to overcome the many challenges that hospices and charities face.

“As we look ahead to the next 40 years, and beyond, we are keen to find dynamic, enthusiastic and committed individuals to support our strategic objectives and future vision of a world where communities talk openly about death and dying, everyone lives life to the full and dies with dignity in the place of their choice, knowing their loved ones are supported.”

Helen added: “Whether you are an experienced trustee, or someone looking to take your first step at board level, we want to hear from you.”





Trustees share their experiences

Isabel Hospice trustee Debbie Shirley - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Isabel trustee Debbie Shirley, a former primary school headteacher who lives in Welwyn Garden City, joined the Board after the Hospice cared for her husband.

“The role is varied and exciting and I have learnt so many new things in a short period of time,” she said.

“I have benefited from using my skills in a very different context, which has deepened my career pathway as well as increasing my confidence. It is, of course, lovely to give something back to an organisation that continues to support my family.”

Debbie added: “Trustees are so important and the work that we do has a real impact on the strategic direction of the Hospice’s work.

"Defining – and challenging – the future decisions for the Hospice in line with the community’s needs is essential to ensure the support is effective and has longevity.

"We have some truly amazing employees at the Hospice and to support them in delivering high quality care is one of the best parts of the role.”

Isabel Hospice trustee Ozlem Cholak - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Fellow trustee Ozlem Cholak, from Hatfield, has worked for the NHS for almost a decade.

She joined the Board as a first-time trustee. She said: “I have undertaken volunteering at various points in my life, and my work/life balance felt at a place where I was able to offer my services again.

"I had heard of trustees but wasn’t sure how to get into that type of role, so when I saw that Isabel Hospice was recruiting and they were happy to support first-time trustees it felt like fate.”

She added: “My family were recipients of support from the Hospice in 2010-11, and I was so excited to be able to support a local charity and give back to those who had given to us.

"The role so far has been fascinating and varied. I’ve met some amazing people from all walks of life, and am so happy to be able to put my skills, knowledge and experience to use.

“The role of trustees is vital for a charity, to ensure that all decisions are being made for the right reasons, and that the charity continues for generations to come in being able to support residents of eastern Hertfordshire.”





Introduction evening and how to apply

An open evening offering an introduction to the Hospice and its work, and the chance to meet senior staff and current trustees, is being held on Tuesday, September 13 at 5.30pm.

To attend, email Jayne Golder at jayne.golder@isabelhospice.org.uk.

You can apply to become a trustee by emailing your CV and covering letter with a supporting statement by 5pm on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Interviews are due to take place on October 12 and October 13, 2022.

New trustee inductions are planned for November 10 and November 16, 2022.