Isabel Hospice Lights of Love ceremonies return to celebrate the lives of loved ones

After having to cancel all face-to-face public events last year, the Isabel Hospice Lights of Love remembrance ceremonies returned to Hatfield and Welwyn Garden City, in what was a truly moving and meaningful start to the festive season.

Chief executive Helen Glenister said: “With so many people experiencing the heartache of loss, separation and isolation over the past two years, coupled with the challenges facing the charity during the pandemic, it is our honour to be able to host this year’s ceremonies in person once more.

"The most magical part was the switching on the Lights of Love in dedication of someone special. Christmas can be a lonely time, filled with mixed emotions. The ceremonies offer a special opportunity to gather and remember those we have lost. They allow people to support one another and share stories about those they hold dear in the run-up to the festive season."

Welwyn Garden City Lights of Love ceremony for Isabel Hospice. - Credit: Richard Roberts

Isabel Hospice Lights of Love service in Hatfield. - Credit: Richard Roberts

Each year, Isabel Hospice cares for hundreds of patients and their families in their own homes and in their In-Patient Unit – patients such as Luke and Karen from Welwyn Garden City.

Karen said: “Luke was a very well-respected man. He was straight-talking, had a genuine interest in people’s lives and was a really good laugh. He was a keen sportsman and played Sunday league football religiously.

"He played for and captained his local football team, even after he was diagnosed and during chemotherapy – he was pretty unstoppable! He was a kind and loving husband and dad, was always making us laugh and supported us in all aspects of our lives.

“When we got the diagnosis, we were in disbelief. It was so surreal. The fact they diagnosed Stage 4 meant we had a lot to think about as he would not be cured. How would we explain this to the children? How long would he live? It was a devastating time.

“I used to love Christmas. It was my favourite time of the year. But when my mum died, I lost a bit of that Christmas sparkle, and then when Luke died, I was done with it.

“Isabel Hospice’s Lights of Love campaign might be a therapeutic way to bring back a bit of what’s been lost. Our children – Freya, 12, Sam, 10 and Matilda, eight – expect Christmas to happen. Last year, after Luke died, I didn’t want to stay at home. So, I put my big girl pants on and decided to take the children by myself to Lapland.

“When it was cancelled due to lockdown, I had to put on a jolly Christmas persona for the children, which was so hard. On Christmas Day, I spent an hour in my bedroom crying. I felt like a fraud. This year, we are going to Lapland.

“When you are facing extreme vulnerability, hospice support is vital. Isabel Hospice deliver their care unequivocally, with passion and kindness.”

You can read more about Luke and Karen’s story at isabelhospice.org.uk

If you could not make it to one of the hospice's events, there’s still time for a personal message and picture to appear on the Lights of Love virtual memory wall. All you need to do is visit www.isabelhospice.org.uk/lightsoflove

The hospice relies on fundraising and donations to help them deliver their very best services throughout the next few months and beyond. The pandemic has been a huge financial and emotional challenge, but they are proud of what they have still managed to accomplish.

For example, one hour of expert nursing care for a hospice in-patient, like Luke, costs £28 – and yet so much can be achieved in that time.

A gift of £47 could cover the cost of running the Living Well with Isabel service for one hour this winter, which offers practical care and social support in a positive environment. This year, the hospice needs to raise a total of £16,937 each and every day (including Christmas Day!) to provide their services.

Hatfield Lights of Love ceremony for Isabel Hospice. - Credit: Richard Roberts

