Isabel Hospice spends £200 to remove donations left out in the rain

PUBLISHED: 16:01 30 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 30 June 2020

Donations were left in the rain outside Isabel Hospice's Welcome Centre. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Isabel Hospice has been forced to spend £200 to remove damaged donations that were left outside in the rain when the shop was closed.

The charity is now asking people to not to leave donations outside when the store is shut.

The donation drop zone outside the welcome centre in Welwyn Garden City was temporarily closed on Friday due to the volume of donations, as the shop needs time to process all the donations safely.

Aidan Kirwan, Isabel Hospice head of retail said: “We have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our supporters in donating goods over the last week to our welcome centre donation drop zone.

“Every item sold goes towards supporting our nursing care for local people. So, it was really frustrating to find these items left outside our welcome centre in the rain over the weekend.

“We can’t sell them, and it has cost us money to dispose of them, which is something the charity can ill-afford at the moment.

“I’d ask that people please don’t leave donated items outside any of our shops or welcome centre, and only donate good quality items that we can sell in our charity shops. Thank you to everyone who has been supporting us in this way. You are all amazing.”

