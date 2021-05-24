Nurse hopes to publish short storybook to help children learn about dementia

Published: 12:47 PM May 24, 2021

Dementia can be a devastating illness for a family to experience, particularly for children who are too young to understand what is going on.

To help, an Isabel Hospice nurse is appealing for support to publish a short story about dementia seen through the eyes of a child.

Told from the perspective of eight-year-old Becca, ‘Chasing Rainbows’ has been written by clinical nurse specialist Wendy Freeman to help children understand and adapt to some of the changes they may face when a loved one is diagnosed with dementia.

Using simple language, the story follows Becca as she learns to cope with her changing relationship with her much-loved Granny when she starts to become forgetful and eventually moves into a care home.

Aimed at primary school aged children, the story also touches on the COVID-19 crisis and the many months families were forced to spend apart to protect the elderly and vulnerable during the height of the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

Wendy, who has worked at Isabel Hospice for 30 years, is the charity’s care home educator and clinical facilitator, helping to develop and deliver end of life education and training to residential and nursing home staff.

She hopes ‘Chasing Rainbows’ will be a positive resource for parents to draw upon to help their little ones understand the changing dynamics when a loved one starts showing the signs of dementia, and help them to process their own feelings.

Wendy said: “The story has been written from a personal perspective, based on my own childhood memories as well as more recent experience in supporting someone to live well with their dementia.

“Dementia support is something I am very passionate about, particularly working for the hospice as we care for and support those living with dementia in our community.

"I hope my story, when it becomes a book, can act as a resource for our Isabel families and those we support in our community, as well as a resource in schools and care homes and many other professionals.”

She plans to donate a percentage of the proceeds from the sale of the book to the hospice to help fund its work caring for people facing a life-limiting or terminal condition.

To help Wendy get her book into print, please contact her on 01707 382560 or 07843 218316, or email her at wendy.freeman@isabelhospice.org.uk.