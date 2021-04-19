Isabel Hospice to raise £1.2 million with National Hospice Lottery support

Published: 3:45 PM April 19, 2021

Welwyn Garden City’s Isabel Hospice has joined forces with Local Hospice Lottery to raise £1.2 million to help fund its specialist care for the next five years.

The new partnership is offering people the chance to scoop one of 200 weekly cash prizes totalling £5,200, while helping to raise vital funds to support vulnerable people in their community.

Isabel’s head of individual fundraising Emma Sheard said: “We are so excited to be entering into this new partnership with Local Hospice Lottery, offering our supporters not only the chance to win some fantastic prizes each and every week, but at the same time to support a local cause that they care about.

“It is such an easy way to help fund our work caring for local families when they need us the most - there really has never been a better time to sign up to play.

“The more people that join, the more Isabel Hospice will receive, so we are hoping that lots of people will sign up over the coming months. It really is a win-win for everyone.”

Local Hospice Lottery is a not-for-profit hospice-owned collaboration and Isabel is now one of 27 hospices across the UK benefiting from the proceeds of its weekly draws.

The partnership means the hospice will now receive more money from each entry than it would if it ran its own lottery.

The vital income raised will help the hospice continue to support people like John Gibbs from Hatfield, who had stage four prostate cancer.

Before sadly passing away, John said: “When my chemo and radiotherapy came to an end and I was told I had about 12 months, Isabel Hospice was suggested. I knew I would be in safe hands.

“My nurse, Sharon, visited me at home and we also talked on the phone. She helped me to source an electric riser chair after seeing me struggle to get out of my armchair, which has been a godsend.

“We’ve also talked about when I get more ill, which prompted me to plan my funeral and write my Will. Making these plans has enabled me to focus on spending good, happy times with my family.

“Sharon has helped me with my cancer, but also with my mental health. She has pulled me through the rough times and been a complete strength for me.”

To find out more about Isabel Hospice, visit www.isabelhospice.org.uk.