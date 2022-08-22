Isabel Hospice launches Mind Over Matter palliative care conference for healthcare professionals

Dr Kathryn Mannix is one of the keynote speakers at Isabel Hospice's Mind Over Matter conference. - Credit: Supplied by Isabel Hospice

Isabel Hospice is bringing together some of the world’s leading palliative care experts for its first-ever conference as part of the charity’s 40th anniversary celebrations.

Booking is now open for the virtual Mind Over Matter event on January 24, 2023.

The event aims to explore how healthcare professionals can better support the emotional and psychological wellbeing of patients facing the end of life.

Keynote speakers will include Dr Kathryn Mannix, medical author and former consultant in palliative medicine, and Prof Rob George, palliative care physician at Guy’s and St Thomas’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Kathryn Mannix and Prof Rob George are among the keynote speakers at Isabel Hospice's Mind Over Matter conference. - Credit: Supplied by Isabel Hospice

Other guest speakers taking part include Dr Harvey Chochinov, professor of psychiatry at the University of Manitoba in Canada, and Dr Heidi Napier, consultant clinical psychologist and lead psychologist for Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust.

Dr Harvey Max Chochinov and Dr Heidi Napier are among the keynote speakers at Isabel Hospice's Mind Over Matter conference. - Credit: Supplied by Isabel Hospice

Isabel Hospice’s Learning Development and Education lead Nicky Wood said: “Dealing with a life-limiting condition can take a huge toll physically, spiritually and emotionally, but how do we prioritise the psychological needs of our patients in the face of the many challenges within palliative care?

"How can we go that extra mile to support those we care for? And what is the impact to us, as healthcare professionals and carers?

“Our expert panel of internationally-renowned speakers will be delving into these issues and more as they offer the latest evidence and insights into overcoming some of the challenges the sector is still facing, with thought-provoking discussions and innovative viewpoints throughout the day.”

Mind Over Matter is open to all specialist and generalist healthcare and social care professionals and providers nationally and internationally, as well as personal carers and anyone with an interest in palliative care.

To download the full conference programme, and book your place, visit www.isabelhospice.org.uk/mindovermatter.