News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Isabel Hospice launches Mind Over Matter palliative care conference for healthcare professionals

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 6:15 PM August 22, 2022
Dr Kathryn Mannix

Dr Kathryn Mannix is one of the keynote speakers at Isabel Hospice's Mind Over Matter conference. - Credit: Supplied by Isabel Hospice

Isabel Hospice is bringing together some of the world’s leading palliative care experts for its first-ever conference as part of the charity’s 40th anniversary celebrations. 

Booking is now open for the virtual Mind Over Matter event on January 24, 2023.

The event aims to explore how healthcare professionals can better support the emotional and psychological wellbeing of patients facing the end of life.

Keynote speakers will include Dr Kathryn Mannix, medical author and former consultant in palliative medicine, and Prof Rob George, palliative care physician at Guy’s and St Thomas’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Dr Kathryn Mannix and Prof Rob George are among the keynote speakers at Isabel Hospice's Mind Over Matter conference

Dr Kathryn Mannix and Prof Rob George are among the keynote speakers at Isabel Hospice's Mind Over Matter conference. - Credit: Supplied by Isabel Hospice

Other guest speakers taking part include Dr Harvey Chochinov, professor of psychiatry at the University of Manitoba in Canada, and Dr Heidi Napier, consultant clinical psychologist and lead psychologist for Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust.

Dr Harvey Max Chochinov and Dr Heidi Napier are among the keynote speakers at Isabel Hospice's Mind Over Matter conference

Dr Harvey Max Chochinov and Dr Heidi Napier are among the keynote speakers at Isabel Hospice's Mind Over Matter conference. - Credit: Supplied by Isabel Hospice

Isabel Hospice’s Learning Development and Education lead Nicky Wood said: “Dealing with a life-limiting condition can take a huge toll physically, spiritually and emotionally, but how do we prioritise the psychological needs of our patients in the face of the many challenges within palliative care?

"How can we go that extra mile to support those we care for? And what is the impact to us, as healthcare professionals and carers?

Most Read

  1. 1 Hertfordshire school term dates for pupils and parents in 2022 and 2023
  2. 2 Hundreds of free tickets to attractions in Herts to be won as ‘Big Day Out’ returns
  3. 3 LIVE: Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield A-level results 2022
  1. 4 Classic Ibiza earns rave reviews as schoolgirl Emily delights crowd at Hatfield House concert
  2. 5 Enjoy the battle for the best firework display at Hatfield House
  3. 6 Enjoy the inflatables and games at Fun in the Park this summer
  4. 7 Welwyn Garden City man creates green tea infused spirits
  5. 8 Fleeing Ukrainians embraced by Hertfordshire business community
  6. 9 Draw for the FA Cup first qualifying round is announced...eventually
  7. 10 Hunt for stolen labrador puppy from Welwyn Garden City

“Our expert panel of internationally-renowned speakers will be delving into these issues and more as they offer the latest evidence and insights into overcoming some of the challenges the sector is still facing, with thought-provoking discussions and innovative viewpoints throughout the day.”

Mind Over Matter is open to all specialist and generalist healthcare and social care professionals and providers nationally and internationally, as well as personal carers and anyone with an interest in palliative care.

To download the full conference programme, and book your place, visit www.isabelhospice.org.uk/mindovermatter

Health Care
Charity News
Welwyn Garden City News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

M&M Administration

Crane hire company with Welwyn Garden City depot goes into administration

Dan Mountney

person
Cromer Hyde Lane in Lemsford has overgrown tree branches and hedgerows.

Updated

Overgrown country lane 'is danger' to users, says mother

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
Police are concerned for the welfare of missing Junior, aged 17, who is from Hatfield and has links to St Albans

Missing People

Police 'concerned for welfare' of missing Hertfordshire teenager

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Free cinema event Screen On The Green will be showing 12 movies in Welwyn Garden City from August 18 to August 21

Film

What films to see at free outdoor cinema in Welwyn Garden City town centre

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon