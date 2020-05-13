Isabel Hospice releases videos for Dying Matters Awareness Week

Dying Matters is a coalition of individual and organisational members across England and Wales, which aims to help people talk more openly about dying. Picture: Isabel Hospice Archant

Welwyn Garden City-based charity Isabel Hospice has marked Dying Matters Awareness Week through a series of films.

The awareness week, which started on Monday and ends on Sunday, aims to help people talk more openly about dying, death and bereavement, and to make plans for the end of life.

Christine Novelli, the hospice’s community development manager, said: “We recognise that death and dying are extremely sensitive subjects at the moment with so many families in our community suffering unexpected bereavement because of the coronavirus.

“This is why we think that Advance Care Planning, where we make a record about our wishes, is so important, now more than ever.

“When I started to think about this myself, what I want to happen when I die, I realised that I don’t know. There’s so much to think about. My will, what treatments I do or don’t want should I become ill, a lasting power of attorney, my funeral! Where do I start? Sorting it out in my head will take time.

“Talking about dying can be very hard, but it can be harder for family and friends if you don’t. So I asked a few colleagues at the hospice to think about these questions and we will be sharing them over the week on social media.

“We are inviting the local community to have a look and maybe use the answers they hear as a starting point for their own conversation.”

If you would like to find out more, follow Isabel Hospice on Facebook or Twitter or go to www.isabelhospice.org.uk/dyingtobeheard.