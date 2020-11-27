Isabel Hospice’s Lights of Love service will shine online this year

Isabel Hospice’s annual Lights of Love remembrance celebration is going to look a little different this year.

The Welwyn Garden City-based charity is inviting people to join them for a virtual service on Sunday December 6 at 4.30pm which will be streamed free on Isabel Hospice’s website, social media and YouTube channel.

Rather than hosting the usual ceremonies across Eastern Hertfordshire all of the events including those in Hatfield and WGC are being combined into one special online ceremony.

In a year where everyone has experienced separation or loss in some way, the service will be an opportunity for local people to come together to honour the memory of their lost loved ones.

Over the last few months, the team at Isabel Hospice have been inviting supporters to remember someone special and make a dedication in their name which will feature on the screen at the end of the service.

Just like the physical events under the town centre Christmas trees, this year’s virtual service will include readings and festive music, as well as a moment of reflection when all those watching can see the Lights of Love candles being lit at the Hospice, each shining in memory of someone special.

Emma Sheard, head of individual fundraising at Isabel Hospice, said: “Christmas can be an exceptionally hard time of year for those that have lost close friends and family members and following such a turbulent year with so many restrictions still in place across the county, we wanted to ensure that local people could still come together to safely celebrate the lives of their loved ones.

“Throughout the pandemic our clinical and nursing teams have been working hard to ensure that patients are still receiving the compassionate end of life care that they deserve. We couldn’t do this without the continuing support of those in our community and Lights of Love is a great way of us sharing the difference you have made to the lives of local people that need our care.”

This year’s online ceremony will also include messages from Barbara Doherty, life rresident, and Helen Glenister, chief executive, as well as readings from members of the Hospice clinical team; including: Alison Stirton-Croft, lead physiotherapist.

For more information and to participate in the event on the day, visit: www.isabelhospice.org.uk/lightsofloveceremony.