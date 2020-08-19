Advanced search

Hatfield nursing assistant steps for Isabel Hospice, will you join?

PUBLISHED: 13:05 19 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 19 August 2020

Kirtsy Hedges and her children Brandon and Ella. Picture: Isabel Hospice



Welwyn Garden City-based charity Isabel Hospice are looking for challengers to take on STEPtember, 300,000 steps in the 30 days of September.

The challenge can done anywhere and the steps, which average out at 10,000 a day, don’t just have to be walked.

Kirsty Hedges, an Isabel Hospice nursing support assistant from Hatfield, and her children are taking part to raise vital funds for Isabel Hospice.

Kirsty said: “My lovely children Brandon, 10, and Ella, seven, understand that me and my colleagues have faced many challenges during these difficult times when it comes to caring for patients during their time with Isabel.

“We often discuss the increased number of steps this has involved after a very busy shift at the In-Patient Unit but however difficult this is the kids say, ‘Mum always inspires us and we know that every step she takes on the ward makes a huge difference to the patients she looks after. Mum is so supportive of us and we are ready to get stepping!’.”

Laura Pigott, community fundraiser at Isabel said: “This challenge can be done anywhere, and you can walk, run, jog or dance it. We are asking you to take 300,000 steps in 30 the days of September, so 10,000 a day and get sponsorship from your friends and family. Every penny raised helps our charity to continue to care.

“Many of us have been stuck at home during lockdown and need a bit of motivation to get off the sofa or out of our home office and get some exercise. We all know that key workers like our nurses and doctors have been doing an incredible job and they have walked thousands of steps more than usual during the pandemic, so why not join the STEPtember challenge and support them.

“Simply keep a record on your fitbit or any other walking app. You’d be surprised how many steps you can fit in, in a day.

“With many of our fundraising events cancelled because of Covid-19 we really need your help.”

You can support Kirsty and her children, Brandon and Ella, by donation to their Just Giving page: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/brandon-ella

Sign up at www.isabelhospice.org.uk/steptember or call 01707 382500 to find out more.

Anyone raising over £50 sponsorship will be entered into a prize draw.

