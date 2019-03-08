Howard Centre Jail and Bail success

Four rogues were banged up in the Howard Centre on Wednesday, in a bid to raise as much money as they could for Isabel Hospice.

Hospice CEO Robin Webb, was joined by DIY SOS electrician Billy Byrne, Paralympic rugby player Chris Ryan and Ellis Pluskowski begged and cajoled to raise £6,000 between them, with the total set to rise as their antics are shared on social media.

Isabel Hospice community fundraiser Linda Cudmore, who organised the Jail and Bail event, said: "It was such a fun event and sparked a lot of interest from bemused shoppers in the Howard Centre, I'd like to say thank you to all our jailbirds, who entered into the spirit of the day and pulled on all their contacts to raise as much money as possible, so we can continue to care for local people living with a terminal illness. Billy was a true gentleman and had a great rapport with the public."

Welwyn Hatfield Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) Inspector Wayne Nash said: "This was a really fun event and it was great to see the Welwyn Hatfield community come together and raise money for a fantastic local cause. The Welwyn Hatfield North SNT host a stall at the Howard Centre every Wednesday at 4pm and this was certainly one of the most memorable so far! Residents also got to learn about echo, new feedback service which allows the public to tell police what matters most to them about policing in their local area."

You can still sponsor Billy at justgiving.com/Billy-Byrne or Chris Ryan at justgiving.com/fundraising/chris-ryan11 and Isabel Hospice chief executive Robin Webb at justgiving.com/Robin-Webb-Isabel.