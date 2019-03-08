Advanced search

Isabel Hospice makes Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards shortlist

PUBLISHED: 12:25 28 April 2019

The Hospice at Home team. Picture: supplied

The Hospice at Home team. Picture: supplied

© 2018 Mandy Davies

Welwyn Garden City-based charity Isabel Hospice is once again finalists in the Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards after its Most Inspiring Business and Community Champion wins in 2018.

Isabel Hospice won two Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards last year. Picture: suppliedIsabel Hospice won two Inspiring Hertfordshire Awards last year. Picture: supplied

This year the hospice is a finalist in Excellence in Customer Commitment, up against four other businesses.

Elizabeth Paske, Isabel Hospice's director of clinical services, said: “Ensuring that our patients and their families, in effect our customers, have a positive experience is fundamental to the core of all we do.

“With end of life care, our teams only get one chance to get it right.”

Elizabeth added: “We are delighted to be through to the finals in 2019 and have our fingers crossed that the specialist care and attention we give to our local communities is recognised at the Inspiring Hertfordshire finals ceremony at St Albans Cathedral on June 13.”

