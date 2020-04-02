Advanced search

Isabel Hospice launches Hero at Home virtual fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 17:21 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 02 April 2020

Isabel Hospice nurses and support staff continuing to care at the Hospice In-Patient Unit. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Isabel Hospice nurses and support staff continuing to care at the Hospice In-Patient Unit. Picture: Isabel Hospice

In response to a downturn in income, Welwyn Garden City-based charity Isabel Hospice has launched a virtual fundraising campaign called Hero at Home.

"If you are looking for a challenge for the children, how about something in the garden? You can take part in Skip for Isabel, take on a skills challenge like a keepie-uppie or Sing for Isabel." Picture: Isabel Hospice

Adam Brockett, head of Isabel community and event fundraising, explained: “Following government advice, the hospice has cancelled or postponed all of our fundraising events for the next few months, and to protect our staff and volunteers, shut our 18 shops, and our online eBay and Amazon stores.

“This has led to a large shortfall in the income we so desperately need to fund our specialist care. So on Friday, we launched an exciting new virtual fundraising challenge, Hero at Home, where people can take raise money for the hospice in their own homes or garden.

“Our nurses and doctors are heroes continuing to care in the most difficult of times, and you can be a hero too by choosing something from the Hero at Home campaign basket.

“You could run or walk the equivalent distance of 24 miles from Hatfield House to Big Ben or maybe take 8,800 virtual steps, the equivalent of climbing Ben Nevis.

“If you are looking for a challenge for the children, how about something in the garden? You can take part in Skip for Isabel, take on a skills challenge like a keepie-uppie or Sing for Isabel.“

The hospice is encouraging supporters to sign up to a virtual challenge by going to www.isabelhospice.org.uk/hero and setting up a JustGiving page for their chosen activity.

Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Man claiming to have COVID-19 allegedly coughs in shopper's face in Hatfield

The incident allegedly took place at the Birchwood Co-op store on Homestead Road, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Garden waste suspended in Welwyn Hatfield but open for collection in Hertsmere

Brown bin, garden waste, collections are temporarily suspended. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Garden City man stabbed after a group of men broke into his flat

A group of men broke into a flat in Welwyn Garden City over the weekend.

Welwyn hospital doctor dies after having COVID-19

Dr Alfa Saadu died after having COVID-19. Picture: Dani Saadu.

Coronavirus: Nine die at Stevenage's Lister Hospital over a week

Lister Hospital, in Stevenage, is part of East and North Herts NHS Trust. Picture: Danny Loo.

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

'Stay at home' urges road safety charity amid coronavirus pandemic

An ambulance on an empty road. Picture: Supplied by IAM RoadSmart

Isabel Hospice launches Hero at Home virtual fundraiser

Isabel Hospice nurses and support staff continuing to care at the Hospice In-Patient Unit. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Stevenage takeaway pledges 5,000 free hot meals for NHS staff

Surma Takeaway, in Stevenage Old Town. Picture: Geraldine Strohm

Car fire between St Albans and Hatfield closes road

Emergency services are at the scene on Smallford Lane.
