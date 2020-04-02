Isabel Hospice launches Hero at Home virtual fundraiser

Isabel Hospice nurses and support staff continuing to care at the Hospice In-Patient Unit. Picture: Isabel Hospice Archant

In response to a downturn in income, Welwyn Garden City-based charity Isabel Hospice has launched a virtual fundraising campaign called Hero at Home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"If you are looking for a challenge for the children, how about something in the garden? You can take part in Skip for Isabel, take on a skills challenge like a keepie-uppie or Sing for Isabel." Picture: Isabel Hospice "If you are looking for a challenge for the children, how about something in the garden? You can take part in Skip for Isabel, take on a skills challenge like a keepie-uppie or Sing for Isabel." Picture: Isabel Hospice

Adam Brockett, head of Isabel community and event fundraising, explained: “Following government advice, the hospice has cancelled or postponed all of our fundraising events for the next few months, and to protect our staff and volunteers, shut our 18 shops, and our online eBay and Amazon stores.

“This has led to a large shortfall in the income we so desperately need to fund our specialist care. So on Friday, we launched an exciting new virtual fundraising challenge, Hero at Home, where people can take raise money for the hospice in their own homes or garden.

You may also want to watch:

“Our nurses and doctors are heroes continuing to care in the most difficult of times, and you can be a hero too by choosing something from the Hero at Home campaign basket.

“You could run or walk the equivalent distance of 24 miles from Hatfield House to Big Ben or maybe take 8,800 virtual steps, the equivalent of climbing Ben Nevis.

“If you are looking for a challenge for the children, how about something in the garden? You can take part in Skip for Isabel, take on a skills challenge like a keepie-uppie or Sing for Isabel.“

The hospice is encouraging supporters to sign up to a virtual challenge by going to www.isabelhospice.org.uk/hero and setting up a JustGiving page for their chosen activity.