Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Football legends help Welwyn Garden City charity Isabel Hospice raise more than £10k

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 04 April 2019

Former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings and Spurs 1982 FA Cup winner Micky Hazard with Isabel Hospice special events committee president Barbara Doherty. Picture: supplied by Isabel Hospice.

Former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings and Spurs 1982 FA Cup winner Micky Hazard with Isabel Hospice special events committee president Barbara Doherty. Picture: supplied by Isabel Hospice.

Archant

Two football legends have helped raised more than £10,000 in aid of Welwyn Garden City charity Isabel Hospice.

Ninety guests attended a fundraising evening at Tewin Bury Farm last Friday, which featured former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings and Spurs 1982 FA Cup winner Micky Hazard.

After dinner, the former players shared stories of triumph and disappointment and answered questioned posed by guests.

Hazard was due to play the next day in a Legends game against an Inter Milan side at Spurs’ brand new stadium.

• READ MORE: Football legends to appear in aid of Welwyn Garden City hospice



The fundraising success was due to the generosity of guests in the auctions, a highlight of which was a round of golf with Jennings and Hazard offered by the pair.

Isabel Hospice special events committee president and chairman Barbara Doherty said: “It was a great evening with a buzzing atmosphere.

“I am delighted we have raised this amount towards the vital work of Isabel Hospice, which could cover the cost of running the hospice for 24 hours.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, Tewin Bury Farm Hotel, and also Micky and Pat who were so entertaining - with special thanks to Stuart Storey our MC.”

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is on the move!

New Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill with members of the Herts editorial team. Picture: DANNY LOO

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

Most Read

Welwyn Garden City monument to become chocolate fountain

A Welwyn Garden City monument will be in for a sweet treat this year. Pictures: supplied/Getty

Hatfield man arrested on suspicion of online grooming

Police.

Welwyn Garden City’s new special free school ‘won’t meet demand’ with 60-pupil capacity

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City will have 60 places.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is on the move!

New Welwyn Hatfield Times editor Nick Gill with members of the Herts editorial team. Picture: DANNY LOO

Historic building in Welwyn village handed over to developers

The rear of the historic Guessens building in Welwyn, which will be restored and redeveloped by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd. Picture: supplied by Netherdown (Herts) Ltd.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Football legends help Welwyn Garden City charity Isabel Hospice raise more than £10k

Former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings and Spurs 1982 FA Cup winner Micky Hazard with Isabel Hospice special events committee president Barbara Doherty. Picture: supplied by Isabel Hospice.

Oaklands Wolves youngsters start play-offs with big win over rivals Luton

Oaklands Wolves U16s began the Basketball England play-offs with a huge win over rivals Luton.

Oyster and contactless pay-as-you-go rail fares extending to Welwyn Garden City soon

Pay-as-you-go rail fares with Oyster and contactless cards will soon be extended to Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Nick Gill

Hertfordshire Stags one step away from the final of the Jason Leonard U20 County Championship

Welwyn's Josh Milton was one of the Hertfordshire U20 team that reached the semi-final of the Jason Leonard U20 County Championship. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Hertfordshire schools in financial crisis ask parents to pay for basic essentials

Picture: Pexels
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists