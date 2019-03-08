Football legends help Welwyn Garden City charity Isabel Hospice raise more than £10k

Former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings and Spurs 1982 FA Cup winner Micky Hazard with Isabel Hospice special events committee president Barbara Doherty. Picture: supplied by Isabel Hospice. Archant

Two football legends have helped raised more than £10,000 in aid of Welwyn Garden City charity Isabel Hospice.

Ninety guests attended a fundraising evening at Tewin Bury Farm last Friday, which featured former Northern Ireland, Arsenal and Tottenham goalkeeper Pat Jennings and Spurs 1982 FA Cup winner Micky Hazard.

After dinner, the former players shared stories of triumph and disappointment and answered questioned posed by guests.

Hazard was due to play the next day in a Legends game against an Inter Milan side at Spurs’ brand new stadium.

The fundraising success was due to the generosity of guests in the auctions, a highlight of which was a round of golf with Jennings and Hazard offered by the pair.

Isabel Hospice special events committee president and chairman Barbara Doherty said: “It was a great evening with a buzzing atmosphere.

“I am delighted we have raised this amount towards the vital work of Isabel Hospice, which could cover the cost of running the hospice for 24 hours.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, Tewin Bury Farm Hotel, and also Micky and Pat who were so entertaining - with special thanks to Stuart Storey our MC.”