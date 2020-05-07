Overnight fire damages Isabel Hospice kitchen

Chef Joan working out of a small patient kitchen after the normal kitchen was damaged by a fire. Picture: Isabel Hospice Archant

An overnight fire on Tuesday, believed to have started in a freezer, has severely damaged the kitchen at the Isabel Hospice In-Patient Unit in Howlands, Welwyn Garden City.

The fire is believed to have started in this freezer. Picture: Isabel Hospice The fire is believed to have started in this freezer. Picture: Isabel Hospice

Elizabeth Paske, director of clinical services at the hospice said: “We are devastated that this has happened at such a difficult time for our patients, families and staff. Luckily no one was injured.

“But our hospice kitchen, run by our wonderful chef Joan, is now out of action for the foreseeable future. We are currently costing up the damage, and talking to our insurance company, but we expect it to be in the region of £40,000.”

“We would like to thank the fire service for their quick response and reassure our community that we are still providing care, despite this fire.

“We have had lots of offers of help from our local community for which we are very grateful.

“Chef Joan, is now working out of our very small kitchen which is normally used by our patients’ families and staff. We call it the ‘cosy kitchen’ for a reason, it is small!”

Isabel Hospice launched an urgent Fighting Fund appeal two weeks ago. It has opened six extra beds at its In-Patient Unit to help take the pressure off the NHS during the pandemic.

It has also opened a special hotline for care home staff, extended its Family Support Bereavement service to families coming to terms with a COVID-19 bereavement and is continuing to care for patients in the community through the Clinical Nurse Specialist team and the Hospice at Home team.

You can make a donation to help Isabel Hospice by calling 01707 382500 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, or by going to www.isabelhospice.org.uk/fightingfund.