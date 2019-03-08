Advanced search

Stained bedding and cat litter among donations that cost Isabel Hospice £70,000 a year

PUBLISHED: 15:30 17 August 2019

An example of the dirty donations sent to Isabel Hospice. Picture: supplied

Dirty donations to Isabel Hospice are costing the charity £70,000 a year to dispose of.

Following an urgent appeal for donations the palliative care service - based in Welwyn Garden City - saw an increase in donations which couldn't be sold.

The charity, which is still in need of donations, did receive hundreds of bags of fantastic items but also a large number of dirty and broken items.

Isabel Hospice chief executive Robin Webb said: "We are always looking for good quality donations of clothes, accessories and bric-a-brac and are lucky enough to have had lots of great items donated over the last few weeks to keep our shops well stocked and help us pay for specialist nursing care for local people.

"However, sadly, some people have donated completely unsellable items, including dirty crockery, stained bedding and even cat litter! All these unsellable items must be disposed of and this comes at a cost to the charity.

"Last year, we had to spend £70,000 - the cost of two nurse salaries - on the disposal of unsellable goods. In the last few weeks, we have seen the amount of what can only be described at rubbish given in to our shops and Welcome Centre, increase.

"The key message is, if you wouldn't buy it, we can't sell it. So please keep supporting us by giving us your good quality items to sell, including clean clothes, footwear, bags, belts, toys, furniture - which we can collect - bric-a-brac and collectibles, as without them, our shops run short and our income falls meaning we struggle to provide our free care to local people."

A full list of items the hospice is unable to accept in the form of donations can be found on the charity website isabelhospice.org.uk/donatedgoods.

