Isabel Hospice launches Safe Donation Drop Off Zone

PUBLISHED: 15:38 05 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 05 June 2020

Martin, Isabel Hospice eBay Manager at the drop off zone at the charity Welcome Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Martin, Isabel Hospice eBay Manager at the drop off zone at the charity Welcome Centre in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Supplied

Local charity Isabel Hospice has opened a Donation Drop Off Zone at their Welcome Centre on Bridge Road East, in Welwyn Garden City.

It will be opening on Monday, June 8, and supporters can drop off good quality, saleable items from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.

The charity will then sell these items on (and when re-opened their shops) to raise vital income to pay for nursing.

The local charity have been struggling to raise money to pay for their nursing care since the COVID-19 pandemic struck and they had to temporarily shut all their 18 shops and cancel or postpone fundraising events.

Aidan Kirwan, head of retail at Isabel Hospice, explained: “We have been working hard to re-open a safe space where people can donate their pre-loved goods, and we are excited to be doing this on Monday at 10am at our Head Office in Welwyn Garden City.

“Since we closed our shops on March 23rd we have been really struggling to raise the income we need to pay for our nursing staff and end-of-life services.

“We know lots of people have been having clear outs while they’ve been in lockdown so this is the opportunity for them to bring us their saved donations for us to sell in our eBay shop, and re-stock our 18 shops for when we are able to open safely.

“We launched a collection service a few weeks ago and that is still going strong. If you are unable to get out and donate your items to us, we can collect them. Just fill in the Pledge Your Pre-loved form online www.isabelhospice.org.uk/pledge.”

