A Hospice-led initiative to encourage and support the lonely or isolated is looking to expand its numbers so it can reach out to more people in need of companionship.

Since launching in May 2019, Isabel Hospice, in partnership with Garden House Hospice Care and Respite at Home Volunteers, has trained almost 400 Compassionate Neighbours, engaged with 2,980 community members, and matched 574 individuals, with more than 1,160 people attending the charity’s social groups or hubs.

To celebrate the three-year milestone, the Hospice recently organised a celebration bringing together those who have benefited from the initiative.

The charity is now looking to build on that success to increase its impact further by holding a free Compassionate Neighbours training session on Friday, August 12, from 9.30am to 5pm at its Living Well with Isabel Community Hub in Hall Grove, Welwyn Garden City.

Compassionate Neighbours co-ordinator Kharlie Staves said: “Compassionate Neighbours has been on a journey that we never expected when it began in May 2019.

"In that time, we have seen more than ever before how important community is, the value of social interaction and the impact each individual can have within their community.

"We have seen the positive impact regular connections make and how they can change someone’s entire outlook on life.

“With the impact of Covid, these are phenomenal numbers that we are very proud of, but despite these wonderful outcomes, we are still in need of more Neighbours and have a number of community members waiting to be matched.”

Anyone aged 18 and over can become a Compassionate Neighbour. No experience is required.

Compassionate Neighbours are matched to individuals either one-to-one, by phone or to a social group in their area based on shared experiences, hobbies or interests, to offer a listening ear and companionship.

Friendships are developed from regular telephone calls, home visits, trips out or anything the pair wish to do together.

One Compassionate Neighbour said: “It gave me the opportunity to make a friend I didn’t know I needed.”

Kharlie added: “If you have time in your life for a new friend, and would like to find out more, please email me at kharlie.staves@isabelhospice.org.uk, or call 07703 808640.”