Isabel Hospice closes shops and moves online due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 13:46 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:46 24 March 2020

New Isabel Hospice charity shop opens in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Garden City-based charity Isabel Hospice has made the difficult decision to close all its shops due to coronavirus.

The hospice has shut 18 charity shops until further notice, and is now listing donated items on eBay.

A spokeswoman for Isabel Hospice said: “We have taken the difficult decision to close all our shops until further notice due to the COVID-19 emergency. Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our supporters, volunteers and staff.

“Thank you to everyone who has been supporting us at this difficult time, we really appreciate your kind words and messages on social media.

“If you have items you want to donate, we are still, at this time, able to accept them at our Welcome Centre in Welwyn Garden City, AL7 1JR where there is plenty of parking. You can leave them outside the door, if you don’t wish to enter.”

All donated items are now being listed on their eBay shop: isabelhospice.org.uk/support-us/shop/shop-online.

