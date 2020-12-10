Christmas tree recycling service offered by hospice to raise funds

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:30 10 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:35 10 December 2020

Isabel Hospice are offering a Christmas tree recycling service in return for a donation. Picture: Joe Graham

This New Year Isabel Hospice is offering a service to recycle your real Christmas tree in return for a donation.

The charity will use a fleet of vans from supporters to collect Christmas trees from Welwyn Hatfield residents from January 8 to 11.

The postcodes that Isabel will be collecting from are: AL6 0, AL6 9, AL7 1-4, AL8 6-7, AL9 5-7, AL10 0 and AL10 8-9.

This initiative, while helping local families needing the Hospice’s support, will also help to reduce the environmental effects of waste post-Christmas.

All you need to do is book a collection via isabelhospice.org.uk/christmastree and make sure the tree is visible from the front of your property by 8am on January 8.

Isabel Hospice Christmas Tree Recycling collection asks for people booking a collection to donate, with a suggested donation of £10 – 90 per cent of all donations will go directly to Isabel Hospice and 10 per cent to other local charities.

£10 could pay for three specially prepared meals this Christmas Day for a patient at their In-Patient Unit.

£25 could cover the cost of one hour’s specialist nursing care in their In-Patient Unit.

£47 could cover the cost of a two hour home visit by Community Clinical Nurse Specialists.

£52 could provide two hours of bereavement support for a family facing the loss of a loved one this Christmas.

