'Tree-mendous success' – Hospice Christmas tree recycling scheme raises thousands

Published: 12:03 PM January 20, 2021

Isabel Hospice raised more then £15,000 with their Christmas tree collection - Credit: Isabel Hospice

In a new fundraising initiative, the first-ever Isabel Hospice Christmas tree recycling scheme raised more than £15,000 for the charity.

The Christmas tree collection event was a success for Isabel Hospice. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Welwyn Hatfield residents were able to book Isabel Hospice to come and collect their Christmas trees while making a charitable donation to the hospice at the same time.

The task of collecting over 850 trees was undertaken by a community partnership of businesses donating their time, manpower, vehicles and equipment including Evoke Tree Services, Continental Landscapes, Mark Walker Grounds Maintenance Limited, Mears, Brian Robson Coachworks, Cromer Hyde Farm, and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

Over 850 trees were collected. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

The event raised enough money to provide over 600 hours of patient care.

Adam Brockett, head of community and events fundraising at Isabel Hospice in Welwyn Garden City, said: "What an incredible effort by our community! Thank you to everyone who took part in our first ever Christmas tree collection, a new scheme we hope to grow in future years.

"We are absolutely delighted that so many companies and individuals came together at such a tough time, to raise money for Isabel.

The event raised enough money to provide over 600 hours of patient care. - Credit: Isabel Hospice

“It was a true team effort, with everyone working really hard and safely, making sure that we complied with Covid-19 rules and restrictions. Isabel is still here and still working throughout this pandemic, and we really do appreciate the support everyone has given to the Hospice.

“To everyone who placed an order to have their tree collected, thank you – your donations will directly support patient care at the Hospice In-Patient Unit and in people’s own homes.”