Isabel Hospice CEO steps down after three years

PUBLISHED: 11:27 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 19 February 2020

Robin Webb took part in a Jail and Bail event to raise funds last year. Picture: Isabel Hospice

After almost three years as CEO of Welwyn Garden City-based Isabel Hospice, Robin Webb has left.

Robin Webb was CEO for nearly three years. Picture: Isabel HospiceRobin Webb was CEO for nearly three years. Picture: Isabel Hospice

The board of trustees agreed with Robin that he would step down from the role at the end of January.

The hospice executive team - the six new trustees that have joined the board, and the existing trustees - continue to work together to develop plans for the coming years.

In the interim, chairman Rod Leggetter and vice chair Helen Glenister, supported by the executive team, have taken over the day to day leadership of the organisation, while plans around the next steps are finalised.

Rod Leggetter said: "We thank Robin for his commitment, energy and passion, and the role he has played in leading Isabel over the last three years.

"We wish Robin all the best for the future. We plan to make a further statement in due course."

The most recent accounts, up to March 2019, show that the charity spent £7.75m with an income of £6.71m - the highest level of expenditure but second lowest level of income in the past five years.

Though in the 2018/19 year Isabel Hospice cared for 1,855 people and the community clinical nurse specialists made 5,530 home visits.

They saw an increase of 250 per cent attendances in their Living Well day sessions.

