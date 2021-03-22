Isabel Hospice promises to 'never stop caring' but calls for help with funding

Published: 4:24 PM March 22, 2021

Anita was able to hold her mum's hand as she died thanks to Isabel Hospice - Credit: Isabel Hospice

Isabel Hospice has put a call out for urgent help from the community so it can continue to support people nearing the end of their lives.

Last year Isabel Hospice cared for 2,339 patients and their families - Credit: Isabel Hospice

The charity has pledged to never stop caring, but needs the help of its supporters now to help raise the £7.5 million needed each year to deliver its specialist services free of charge.

Director of clinical services Elizabeth Paske said: "Our staff have stood steadfast on the frontline, both within the communities the Hospice serves, and in our In-Patient Unit. They have faced risks to their own safety, and the health of their families. They have shouldered deep strain without seeking applause or recognition.

"Throughout it all, they have never stopped caring, and with the continued support of those who believe in the importance of hospice care, they never will.”

Anita Smith is one relative who understands the difference Isabel’s care can make.

Anita and her mum Dee - Credit: Isabel Hospice

She was able to stay by her mum Dee’s side when she passed away during lockdown after being given one of the additional beds made available on the In-Patient Unit during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dee, 75, who had heart failure and dementia, was transferred to Isabel Hospice after she contracted coronavirus during a hospital stay and was therefore unable to return to her nursing home.

Anita, who works at the Hospice as the family support administrator, said her mum spent nine peaceful days in the In-Patient Unit before she died holding her daughter and granddaughter’s hands.

“In the two weeks Mum was in hospital, I was allowed in once to see her for 15 minutes,” Anita said. “During her last few days at the hospice, I was able to stay with her 24/7, and then at the end immediate family were allowed to join me.

"I’m under no illusion that had she died in hospital without us even being able to see her, let alone be by her side, it would have been horrendous.

“Having that time to be with her, and being able to spend the night, was so special. It’s how Mum would have wanted to die, with me by her side, and that was made possible by the hospice.

"Without the hospice nurses by our side, it would have been so much harder. But, I got to say goodbye to Mum in the perfect way. It’s made me realise more than ever just how important the hospice is.”

For more visit: www.isabelhospice.org.uk/neverstop