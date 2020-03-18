Isabel Hospice recognised with Purple Star award for support in community

Purple Stars perform at Isabel Hospice Living Well Hub in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Isabel Hospice Archant

Isabel Hospice has received a Purple Star award, an accreditation from Hertfordshire County Council.

The award recognises the ongoing commitment by the hospice to improving the lives of people with learning disabilities and their carers.

Staff at Isabel Hospice welcomed members of the Purple All Stars from St Albans to celebrate the achievement in February at a special performance at the Hospice Living Well Hub.

The Purple All Stars work to spread health messages which teach others about the health needs of people with learning disabilities through performances and art.

Helen Miller, Isabel Hospice’s educational specialist and dementia and learning disabilities lead, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this prestigious award. The clinical teams have all worked extremely hard and being awarded a Purple Star has given our teams a real sense of achievement.”

“As an example of how we make our services more accessible is that, we recently had one of our bereavement volunteers ring us after the death of a patient. A family member of the patient had learning difficulties, we were able to help with communicating some sensitive topics around the bereavement to them in a way that was accessible for them.”

The award was presented by Louise Jenkins, strategic lead nurse at Herts County Council, and Natasha Collins Purple Star Strategy lead nurse.