Dumping at charity shops could mean fines of £300

Flytipping outside Isabel Hospice in Hatfield. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Dumping outside charity shops could mean facing fines of £300, Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council says.

Flytipping in the Common, Hatfield. Picture: WHBC. Flytipping in the Common, Hatfield. Picture: WHBC.

Recently it issued a similar fine to residents who dumped unsalable items outside the Isabel Hospice shop.

An old vacuum cleaner, mattress and other items were left outside the Hatfield store when it was shut after 7pm.

The council was only able to track down those responsible thanks to recently installed CCTV outside the shop.

Lucy, the Isabel Hospice manager in Hatfield, said: "When people leave rubbish outside of charity shops after hours it is fly-tipping, not donating.

"They think they are doing the right thing but items get stolen, ruined or broken and cannot be sold.

"It then costs us money to dispose of these items."

The council has warned that dumping items in this way will be treated as fly-tipping under the law.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Stephen Boulton, who is also executive member for environment, said he could understand why people think this behaviour is okay.

He said: "We want to raise awareness of this case to remind people that it is actually detrimental to the charities they are trying to help.

"The dumped donations can also attract more fly-tipping, creating an unsightly mess which impacts everyone.

"If you have any unwanted items, please visit the shops during their opening hours and speak to a member of staff."

The council has also been investigating a fly-tipping case at the recycling bank in Hatfield at the weekend.

The Common Car Park was strewn with rubbish that attracted rats, according to one observer.

"I would also like to remind residents that anything left by the side of recycling banks goes into landfill," Cllr Boulton added.

"The banks are emptied regularly - paper twice a week, and plastic and cans once a week - but if you find they are full, please report it to the council.

"Any items left outside of the banks is classed as fly-tipping."

To report any full recycling banks, call 01707 357000 or email contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

Fly-tipping can be reported at welhat.gov.uk/report-fly-tipping.