Parking charges will be back in force at Stanborough Park
PUBLISHED: 15:15 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 27 May 2020
Archant
Welwyn Garden City’s Stanborough Park will reinforce parking charges from Friday.
Both car parks on the south and north side were opened this month by Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, who have warned visitors to only park in the designated bays and to avoid contact with new trees that have recently been planted there.
READ MORE: North side car park at Stanborough Park to open
The council said on Twitter: “Money from charging is all used to look after the lakes, open spaces, and facilities – investment that is much-needed right now with the park continuing to attract very high visitor numbers.”
READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreak could cost Welwyn Hatfield Council around £7million
When opening the car parks, executive member, leisure, culture and communications, Cllr Terry Mitchinson, said: “We want everyone to enjoy this beautiful park and have a great time. As tempting as it may be, please avoid barbeques as they damage the natural environment and if the bins are full, please help us by taking your rubbish home with you.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.