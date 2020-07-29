Advanced search

Welham Green pub accused of being noise nuisance and breaching licence

PUBLISHED: 16:12 29 July 2020

Hope and Anchor. Picture: Danny Loo

A pub in Welham Green has been accused of “breaching their licence conditions” by a Liberal Democrat borough councillor.

Welwyn Hatfield borough and Herts county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.Welwyn Hatfield borough and Herts county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Councillor Paul Zukowskyj said on Monday, July 20 the Hope and Anchor Public House has kept young children “awake by loud music and shouted obscenities until very late at night.”

The Welham Green and Hatfield South ward councillor explained: “The owners/operators of the pub, perhaps also aware there is zero enforcement, are continuing to make my residents lives miserable with impunity on a variety of dates since July 4”

Cllr Fiona Thomson – executive member for governance, public health and climate change – explained that teams were working out of hours to prepare for the situation.

“Our licensing, environmental health and community safety teams were obviously aware of the July 4 reopening date. And the teams worked hard with our neighbourhood police teams to ensure a reopening plan was in place.”

Cllr Thomson added that Welwyn Hatfield officers followed up the complaints about the Hope and Anchor and launched an investigation – which has led to a “cessation of some of the activities” according to Cllr Zukowskyj.

But Cllr Zukowskyj thinks the noise service to visit properties out-of-hours – REPRISE – would have worked more quickly had it been up and running.

And in response the executive member for governance, public health and climate change explained that this is difficult during a pandemic when officers cannot just call to someone’s door if they are vulnerable, shielding and self-isolating.

The council’s risk assessment also showed that this would not be possible with social distancing measures and they stressed they would continue to provide this service when its safe.

Cllr Fiona Thomson. Picture: Harry HubbardCllr Fiona Thomson. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Cllr Bernard Sarson, executive member, regeneration, economic development and partnerships, acknowledged that there had been an increase in ASB and the council have stepped up its warden’s street patrols, along with the police heightening its presence in the area, and pointed out its ASB team do not have the powers to disperse crowds but said the police force is already stretched thin.

The Hope and Anchor has been contacted by phone and email but did not answer.

