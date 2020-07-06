Appointments can now be booked at Hertsmere Borough Council

Published: 1:23 PM July 6, 2020 Updated: 9:10 PM November 3, 2020

Hertsmere Borough Council has now reopened its reception for pre-booked appointments today.

The reception at the Civic Office on Elstree Way in Borehamwood will be open from 9.30am to 2pm, Monday to Friday, to see residents who need face-to-face advice and support.

Leader of Hertsmere, Cllr Morris Bright MBE, said: “Our staff have worked extremely hard over the last few months to keep council services running during the lockdown.

“I’m really pleased that we are now able to open up our reception for residents with pre-booked appointments. The safety of our residents and staff is paramount and we would urge people to follow the signage and instructions in the reception area to keep everyone safe. I’d like to thank residents for their patience during these challenging times.”

Sajida Bijle, managing director of Hertsmere Borough Council, said: “Our customer service team has worked hard to ensure the council is accessible for our residents throughout the lockdown, but we appreciate that some people need face-to-face help and advice.

“If you need to see one of our knowledgeable customer service officers, please call our offices to book an appointment. To ensure social distancing rules and the safety of our staff, tenants and visitors, please do not attend without an appointment.”

A number of safety measures have been implemented to maintain social distancing and ensure the safety of officers and visitors, including perspex screens and one-way systems and these will be reviewed after the first two weeks.

To make an appointment please call 020 8207 2277.