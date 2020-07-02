Plans submitted for 5G mast in Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 06:47 03 July 2020
A planning application to build a 5G mast in Hatfield has been submitted to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.
The latest enhanced telecommunications network could be placed near Hopfields Pub on Cornerfield in Birchwood under plans put forward by the Three phone network.
5G is not currently available in the Hatfield area but has been installed at locations in the borough such as Brookmans Park and in parts of St Albans and Stevenage.
There is generally good service for 4G and 3G in Welwyn Hatfield but some places in Essendon and Northaw and Cuffley still suffer from poor coverage.
The increased speed of 5G is achieved partly by using higher-frequency radio waves than current phone networks and is the 5th generation of telecommunications, which has been launched.
To view and comment on the application, which was submitted on June 17. search planning.welhat.gov.uk for ‘6/2020/1392/TELEC’.
