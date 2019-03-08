Advanced search

Interest in reopening café at New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 10:46 20 March 2019

The cafe at the New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City may reopen soon. Picture: Alan Davies.

Alan Davies.

Another company may soon take over the café at New QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City.

The café is shutting up shop but Community Health Partnerships (CHP), which manages the building, is “working with other companies” that are interested in running it.

In the meantime, patients, staff and visitors will need to bring food and drinks with them to the hospital.

A spokesperson for East and North Hertfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) said: “CHP are working with other companies who are interested in taking over the running of the café, given the strong desire of the CCG, staff and patients to have a café on site.

“There may be a period of time when there won’t be a café in the hospital and CHP are working to keep that to a minimum.”

The CCG plans and pays for the provision of health services at the hospital and CHP is responsible for the management of the building.

A number of organisations lease space in the New QEII, including the café, from CHP.

