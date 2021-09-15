News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
M25 by South Mimms blocked by climate protesters

Matt Powell

Published: 9:59 AM September 15, 2021    Updated: 10:18 AM September 15, 2021
Insulate Britain

Insulate Britain protestors blocking the M25 near South Mimms this morning - Credit: Supplied

Climate protestors from Insulate Britain have returned for a second day of climate protests - blocking both directions at junction 23 on the M25 near South Mimms.

There is significant amounts of traffic due to the protestors blocking the road - Credit: Supplied

The climate protest group first began blocking roads yesterday with the long term goal of forcing the government to provide insulation of all social housing and retrofit all houses to make them more environmentally friendly.

Insulate Britain tweeted this morning: "You're angry. So are we. You're afraid for your job. So are we. You feel powerless. So did we.

"But sitting in the road makes @BorisJohnson sit up & take notice. So we're staying, until @10DowningStreet #getonwiththejob."

The red lines indicate significant traffic - Credit: Google

The police are on the scene, with Herts police tweeting: "We are currently dealing with an incident near junction 1 (#SouthMimms) of the #A1M southbound.

"Officers are at the scene. The road has been closed and as a result there is some traffic congestion. Motorists are asked to please avoid the area where possible."

