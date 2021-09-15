M25 by South Mimms blocked by climate protesters
- Credit: Supplied
Climate protestors from Insulate Britain have returned for a second day of climate protests - blocking both directions at junction 23 on the M25 near South Mimms.
The climate protest group first began blocking roads yesterday with the long term goal of forcing the government to provide insulation of all social housing and retrofit all houses to make them more environmentally friendly.
Insulate Britain tweeted this morning: "You're angry. So are we. You're afraid for your job. So are we. You feel powerless. So did we.
"But sitting in the road makes @BorisJohnson sit up & take notice. So we're staying, until @10DowningStreet #getonwiththejob."
The police are on the scene, with Herts police tweeting: "We are currently dealing with an incident near junction 1 (#SouthMimms) of the #A1M southbound.
You may also want to watch:
"Officers are at the scene. The road has been closed and as a result there is some traffic congestion. Motorists are asked to please avoid the area where possible."
Most Read
- 1 Headteacher calls out 'dangerous' and 'inconsiderate' parking from parents outside school
- 2 Historic Green Belt site under threat
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 Hertsmere: 6,000 home development included in Local Plan
- 5 Boy hit by car during Hatfield altercation
- 6 DIY SOS star Billy Byrne set to open returning Codicote Village Day this weekend
- 7 Man pleads guilty following string of burglaries
- 8 World-leading Welham Green company celebrates Queen’s Award success
- 9 Welwyn Hatfield U3A celebrates successful return in first live meeting since 2020
- 10 Banks and Post Offices: Dealing with closures and reduced hours