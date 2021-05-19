COVID-19: Indian variant reported in over 10 per cent of cases in Welwyn Hatfield

Published: 4:12 PM May 19, 2021

The Indian variant of COVID-19 was first reported in Welwyn Hatfield in the last week of April - Credit: Danny Loo

Coronavirus cases remain low in Welwyn Hatfield with only eight cases per 100,000 people, but a portion of these cases are now from the more transmissible Indian variant.

Last week Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference addressing the variant stating it could 'disrupt' lockdown ending on June 21.

However today at Prime Minister's Questions Boris Johnson did say that there is now more confidence that vaccines work on all variants.

There were 10 reported cases of COVID-19 for the week of May 8 to 14, seven fewer than the previous week.

The Indian variant, B.1.617.2, made up 11.8 per cent of cases in Welwyn Hatfield in the week ending on May 8.

While the rate of the Indian variant is quite low, the same cannot be said for our bordering areas which have notably higher rates of the variant.

For the week up to May 8 the Indian variant made up 75 per cent of cases in Stevenage, East Hertfordshire - 42.9 per cent and Broxbourne - 55.6 per cent.

The data comes from the Wellcome Sanger Institute in London - which is conducting COVID-19 genome (variant) surveillance.

The most dominant variant in our area is B.1.1.7, known as the UK or Kent variant.

On May 8 it was reported in 35.3 per cent of cases from the previous week, but last month at times it made up more than 95 per cent of cases.

The South African variant, B.1.351, was responsible for 23.5 per cent of cases for the same week.

The figures also show the original two lineage strains 'A' and 'B', which have links to Wuhan - strain 'B' made up 11.8 per cent of cases.

Cases in Hertsmere are predominantly, 84.6 per cent, the UK variant, with 7.7 per cent of cases being the Indian variant.

In total there have been 8,259 cases of COVID-19 in Welwyn Hatfield to May 18, just a few below Hertsmere's total of 8,267.

Though Hertsmere's total coronavirus-related deaths is significantly higher at 342 compared to Welwyn Hatfield's 272 registered to May 7.

Both areas are now approaching 60,000 vaccinations with Welwyn Hatfield having had 57,449 residents receive the first dose while Hertsmere has had 59,176 up to May 9.

