Increase in unnecessary winter deaths in Welwyn Hatfield
PUBLISHED: 13:55 01 December 2019
An estimated 80 Welwyn Hatfield resident's deaths were recorded as 'excess winter deaths' during the winter of 2017/2018, according to the Office for National Statistics.
The data also showed that respiratory diseases continued to be the leading cause of excess winter deaths.
The number has increased over the past three years, with 70 deaths recorded as excess winter deaths in 2015/16 and 50 in 2016/17.
Across Hertfordshire the number of excess winter deaths has increased from 450 in 2015/16 to an estimated 780 in 2017/18.
The charity Hertfordshire Community Foundation holds an annual winter appeal to help people who are struggling to heat their homes and stay warm. Foundation director Helen Gray said: "The roll out of Universal Credit, rising fuel prices and higher costs of living are all resulting in more people struggling."