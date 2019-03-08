Extra patrols in place following multiple Potters Bar burglaries

Extra police patrols have been allocated to Hertsmere following a spate of burglaries in Potters Bar and Borehamwood.

In the past two weeks, there were 17 burglaries across Hertsmere with small items including jewellery and gadgets being stolen.

Neighbourhood Inspector Mark Bilsdon said: "It's a good idea to keep your high-valuable jewellery at a bank, in a safe or in a non-obvious place. Burglars want to be in and out of an address as quickly as possible and don't want to get caught. Don't make it easy for them.

"Consider investing in an alarm, doorbell camera, timer lights, outside sensor lights, or CCTV.

He added: "We continue to patrol current hotspots, previous hotspots and speak to offenders with a history of burglaries, as part of an in-depth plan to prevent burglaries from happening in the first place."

Offenders are also breaking into homes to steal car keys before taking vehicles from driveways.

A Nissan Qashqai was stolen from the driveway of an address in Ashwood Road in Potters Bar between 8pm on October 13 and 5.15am on October 14.

A black Mercedes was stolen form an address in St Louis Close at 2am on October 19.

A BMW was stolen from an address in Sherwood Avenue between 10pm on October 13 and 9.15am on October 14.

Inspector Bilsdon said: "Keep your car keys hidden and away from windows or letterboxes, as sometimes vehicles are stolen after thieves managed to steal keys placed close to letter boxes or insecure windows and doors, enabling them to drive the vehicles away without having to break into them."

Anyone with information about any of these burglaries is asked to report it to police.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.