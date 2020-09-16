Advanced search

Nearly 1,000 looking to cheat in Hatfield as ‘lockdown cabin fever’ sets in

PUBLISHED: 12:56 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:59 16 September 2020

These maps reveal cheating habits in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield. Picture: IllicitEncounters.com

These maps reveal cheating habits in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield. Picture: IllicitEncounters.com

Archant

A new cheating map reveals 960 people in the Hatfield area looking to have an affair online – up from 821 last year despite the COVID-19 crisis.

These maps reveal cheating habits in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield. Picture: IllicitEncounters.comThese maps reveal cheating habits in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield. Picture: IllicitEncounters.com

Adultery is booming in Hatfield with a 17 per cent increase in the last year according to Illicitencounters.com, which has also found 565 cheats in WGC, up from 493 last year,

IllicitEncounters.com spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “We have seen a big rise in cheating over the last year in Hatfield, even in the last six months covered by Covid.

“This is due to lockdown cabin fever - increasing numbers of people have become fed-up with their partners after being stuck together at home for most of this year and even denied a summer holiday in many cases.

“The Covid fear factor largely went at the start of the summer when the pubs reopened and people realised that the virus was only a big health threat if you are elderly or in a high risk group.

“People started dating again and cheating numbers surged as lots of new relationships were forged.”

Hatfield is ranked 17 in the whole of UK towns for cheating.

It is now law that you can only social with less than six people and its advised that you keep to one metre plus measures with people outside your own household.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: The latest figures in Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the UK. Picture: Polina Tankilevitch/Pexels

Appeal after man indecently exposes himself to teenage girl in Welwyn Garden City

Herts police are appealing for information after a man indecently exposed himself in Welwyn Garden City.

Third school in Welwyn Hatfield have year group sent home after coronavirus case

Templewood School. Picture: Kevin Lines

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of knife possession after police helicopter and dog search of Welwyn Garden City

A police helicopter was spotted this morning in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police.

Peacocks in Hatfield town centre closing

Peacocks

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Nearly 1,000 looking to cheat in Hatfield as ‘lockdown cabin fever’ sets in

These maps reveal cheating habits in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield. Picture: IllicitEncounters.com

Herts Ad Sunday League: Wrestlers and Kingston make Warriors submit after amazing 14-goal extravaganza

Beehive threaten the Brookmans Park goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Peregrine Falcons breed chicks on old Shredded Wheat silos

The three well-developed chicks together on the ledge: Picture: Barry Trevis

Suspended sentence for former Herts County Council employee after fraud conviction

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Car meets halted at Hatfield Tesco after new COVID-19 large gathering laws

Tesco Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Lines