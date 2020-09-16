Nearly 1,000 looking to cheat in Hatfield as ‘lockdown cabin fever’ sets in

These maps reveal cheating habits in Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield. Picture: IllicitEncounters.com Archant

A new cheating map reveals 960 people in the Hatfield area looking to have an affair online – up from 821 last year despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Adultery is booming in Hatfield with a 17 per cent increase in the last year according to Illicitencounters.com, which has also found 565 cheats in WGC, up from 493 last year,

IllicitEncounters.com spokeswoman Jessica Leoni said: “We have seen a big rise in cheating over the last year in Hatfield, even in the last six months covered by Covid.

“This is due to lockdown cabin fever - increasing numbers of people have become fed-up with their partners after being stuck together at home for most of this year and even denied a summer holiday in many cases.

“The Covid fear factor largely went at the start of the summer when the pubs reopened and people realised that the virus was only a big health threat if you are elderly or in a high risk group.

“People started dating again and cheating numbers surged as lots of new relationships were forged.”

Hatfield is ranked 17 in the whole of UK towns for cheating.

It is now law that you can only social with less than six people and its advised that you keep to one metre plus measures with people outside your own household.