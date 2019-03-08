Sex in the suburbs: how many affairs are happening in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar?

New data has revealed how many people in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are cheating - and Hatfield is ranked as the 31st most dastardly town in the country for illicit affairs.

The data, which comes from dating website for married folk Illicit Encounters, shows that with 821 affairs going on, cheating is up three per cent in Hatfield compared to last year.

Potters Bar has also got frisker than it should, with 442 people on the site having an affair, ranking it 57th out of 360 UK towns.

Welwyn Garden City should hesitate before it takes the moral high ground, though, as it’s been named another Hertfordshire adultery hotspot with 493 cheats.

That’s 1.2 per cent of the population in Welwyn Garden City, while 2.6 per cent of Hatfield have got wandering eyes.

IllicitEncounters.com spokesman Christian Grant said: “Lots of couples in Hertfordshire cannot afford to divorce due to the cost of establishing two new homes, so they are sticking with their partner and adding some spice to their marriage by discreetly having an affair.

“Both sides can have some fun without upsetting things at home.”

Two-timing has been having a surge in recent years, according to the risqué company.

IllicitEncounters.com has seen a 25 per cent growth in registrations in the last five years and each week around 20,000 people are conducting affairs on the site.