Appeal launched for missing 23-year-old man

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 5:37 PM June 2, 2021   
Ian Jones Hatfield

Ian Jones was last seen at around 2.45pm today. - Credit: Herts police

Officers are appealing for information after a Hatfield man went missing this afternoon. 

Ian Jones, 23, was last seen at around 2.45pm today, wearing a black North Face jacket and white or silver Nike Airmax trainers. 

He is described as white, of slim build and around 5ft 6in tall, and is believed to be driving a black Audi A1 with tinted windows and a missing number plate. 

If you have seen Ian or have information about where he has been, please call police on the non-emergency number 101. 

If you believe you are with Ian now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.

