Re-appeal for help to find missing Hatfield man
Published: 10:35 AM June 4, 2021
- Credit: Herts police
Officers are re-appealing for information after a Hatfield man went missing from his home on Friday.
Ian Jones, 24, was last seen at him home around 6am, wearing a black North Face jacket and white or silver Nike Airmax trainers.
He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 6in tall with brown curly hair, and is believed to be driving a black Audi A1 with tinted windows and a missing number plate.
Ian also has links to Royston.
If you have seen Ian or have information about where he has been, please call police on the non-emergency number 101.
If you believe you are with Ian now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.
Most Read
- 1 ‘Inspiring’ slimmer opens up about weight loss journey
- 2 Appeal launched for missing 23-year-old man
- 3 Killer jailed for harrowing murder of Christie Frewin
- 4 Hatfield dad's anger at 10 month delay to police conduct investigation
- 5 Have your say on whether the Welwyn High Street planters and 20mph zone should stay
- 6 New dementia support group launches in Hatfield
- 7 Rail passengers warned of London King's Cross station closure this weekend
- 8 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 9 Re-appeal for help to find missing Hatfield man
- 10 Cattle get moo-ving back to Panshanger Park
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus