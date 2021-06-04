Re-appeal for help to find missing Hatfield man

Published: 10:35 AM June 4, 2021

Ian Jones was last seen at his home on Friday morning. - Credit: Herts police

Officers are re-appealing for information after a Hatfield man went missing from his home on Friday.

Ian Jones, 24, was last seen at him home around 6am, wearing a black North Face jacket and white or silver Nike Airmax trainers.

He is described as white, of slim build, around 5ft 6in tall with brown curly hair, and is believed to be driving a black Audi A1 with tinted windows and a missing number plate.

Ian also has links to Royston.

If you have seen Ian or have information about where he has been, please call police on the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Ian now or have seen him in the last few moments, please call 999 immediately.