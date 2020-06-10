Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 13 June 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

James Garrod trading as I & J scaffolding ltd of Bury road, Hatfield, Hertfordshire ALIO 8BJ. Wishes to apply for an operators licence. For 2 vehicle to operate and 0 trailers.

Owners and occupiers off land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the traffic commissioner at hillcrest house, 386 harehills lane, Leeds LS9 6NF. Stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representations must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of the notice. A guide to making representations is available from the traffic commissioner’s office.

