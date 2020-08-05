Advanced search

Billie Piper series filmed in Potters Bar coming this month to Sky Atlantic

PUBLISHED: 09:34 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:34 05 August 2020

'I Hate Suzie' being filmed on Park Avenue. Potters Bar. Picture: Jill Hellary.

'I Hate Suzie' being filmed on Park Avenue. Potters Bar. Picture: Jill Hellary.

Potters Bar residents may spot some familiar sights in a new drama from Doctor Who star Billie Piper.

'I Hate Suzie' being filmed on Park Avenue. Potters Bar. Picture: Jill Hellary.

I Hate Suzie, which will come to Sky Atlantic on Thursday, August 27 stars Ms Piper as Suzie Pickles, a celebrity, who has her life upended when she is hacked and pictures of her emerge in an extremely compromising position.

The pictures leave Suzie’s marriage with Cob, played by The Crown star Daniel Ings, and her career on the rocks.

Some of the scenes were shot in and around Potters Bar during October on Park Avenue and Mimms Hall Road, as confirmed by the production company Bad Wolf at the time of filming to The Welwyn Hatfield Times.

It is an eight-part comedy drama, which also sees the reunion of co-creators Ms Piper and Lucy Prebble, who worked together on Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

Ms Piper said: “It’s taken years to finally get Lucy, my long-term GF and favourite writer in London, to work with me again. We feel we’ve created something timely and not for the faint-hearted. If you too suffer with anxiety, shame, compulsive lying but like a laugh, please tune in at some point.”

