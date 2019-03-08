Billie Piper's 'I Hate Suzie' series filming in Potters Bar

Picture: Jill Hellary.

Former Doctor Who star Billie Piper has co-created a new drama series that was being filmed in Potters Bar on Friday, a production company has confirmed to the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

Picture: Sky Atlantic.

I Hate Suzie, which is a Sky Atlantic show starring Ms Piper as Suzie, is about a hacking scandal that causes a sensitive photo of a fading celebrity to be leaked.

The picture leaves Suzie's marriage with Cob (played by The Crown star Daniel Ings) and her career on the rocks.

Not much could be seen during the filming by production company Bad Wolf in Park Avenue, a small street in Potters Bar, but residents did spot balloons outside the houses.

Picture: Jill Hellary.

The eight-part comedy drama also sees the reunion of Billie Piper and Lucy Prebble, who worked together on Secret Diary of a Call Girl. Ms Prebble co-created 'I Hate Suzie' and will write the show as well.

It is reported that the cast and crew will move on to Mimms Hall Road for more filming this week.

'I Hate Suzie' will premier on Sky Atlantic in 2020.