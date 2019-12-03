Advanced search

Unpaid family carers to grill Welwyn Hatfield candidates at General Election hustings

PUBLISHED: 15:28 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:33 03 December 2019

Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidates left to right: Rosie Newbigging for Labour, Oliver Sayers for the Greens, Grant Shapps for the Conservatives and Paul Zukowskyj for the Liberal Democrats. Picture: Supplied by all the candidates respectively.

Welwyn Hatfield parliamentary candidates will be grilled by unpaid family carers at a General Election hustings on Thursday.

Andy Holmes, political reporter at BBC 3 Counties Radio, will be on hand to moderate the session with Rosie Newbigging for Labour, Oliver Sayers for the Greens, Grant Shapps for the Conservatives and Paul Zukowskyj for the Liberal Democrats.

Coffee will be available from 10.15am and the hustings will start at 10.30am. Each candidate will talk for about five minutes about their party's policy in respect of carers and caring, health and social care. This will be followed by a question and answer session and a light sandwich lunch at 12.30pm to which the candidates are invited.

The carers' hustings will take place from 10.30am to 12.30pm, at the Birchwood Sports and Leisure Centre in Hatfield.

To register and submit a question go to carersinherts.org.uk/events/event/1208-general-election-hustings-for-carers-with-the-welwyn-hatfield-candidates.

