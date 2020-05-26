Councillor launches ‘Join a Union’ Fund for Welwyn Garden City residents
PUBLISHED: 16:05 26 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 26 May 2020
Labour Councillor Max Holloway is launching a ‘Join a Union’ fund for residents in the Howlands ward of Welwyn Garden City.
He will be using this coming month’s councillor allowance to fund the scheme.
The £300 fund aims to help residents experiencing financial uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It will provide the first month’s union payment to residents of Howlands who want to join a union but cannot afford the payment.
The scheme will be operate on a first come first served basis.
Councillor Holloway said: “In these challenging times one of the best things you can do to protect yourself is join a union – they play an important part in making sure employees have a strong voice in their workplace.
“Some of our lowest paid workers don’t always have the money available to join a trade union. That’s why I want to do what little I can to bring some help and reassurance to those residents in Howlands.
“Given the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic, people are understandably concerned with a wide range of workplace issues, from being told to return to work prematurely, to not actually having a job to go back to. Being a member of a recognised trade union in your workplace, that has your back, has never been more important.”
Residents of Howlands can apply here www.whlabour.org.uk/HowlandsUnionFund.
