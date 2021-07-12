Planning permission 'expected shortly' for temporary accommodation scheme

Published: 12:46 PM July 12, 2021

A planning proposal that looks to build accommodation for the borough's homeless appears to be a step nearer to reality after the council started looking for a contactor.

On the government's Find a Tender service Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said planning approval is 'expected shortly' for the Howlands House and Burfield Close redevelopment.

Burfield Close is also due to be knocked down and redeveloped for temporary accommodation - Credit: Google Maps

The works will include demolition of the existing buildings on each site so that accommodation for homeless families and individuals can be built in their place.

It is hoped 72 units of temporary residential accommodation with a staff office and children's play area will be built at Howlands House.

Meanwhile at Burfield Close, if planning is approved, there could be 25 self-contained dwelling units and 18 studio rooms with communal kitchens, associated staff office or store, 24 car parking spaces and cycle parking built on the site.

Burfield was previously the site of sheltered housing although according to a 2019 council report it was deemed as “not suitable for meeting the needs of our older population in the future”.

However, Howlands House's use is already temporary accommodation, with 21 shared three-bedroom units.

Cllr Fiona Thomson, executive member for housing and climate change, said: “The council has submitted a planning application for the redevelopment of the temporary accommodation scheme at Howlands House in Welwyn Garden City. A decision is expected in the autumn.

“The application is for 72 one and two-bedroom units with en-suite facilities and shared kitchens which will help meet the needs of the borough’s homeless people and families.

“The development will significantly improve the quality of the accommodation offered both internally and externally. It comprises three buildings grouped around a landscaped courtyard with a children’s play area and car parking.

“This new, modern development will not only be more cost-effective in the long term but the improved facilities will provide suitable, safe, good-quality accommodation to meet the needs of homeless families.”

For more information on the each application search Howlands House or Burfield Close on planning.welhat.gov.uk/Search/Basic.