Appeal launched to install Welwyn Garden City 5G mast

Plans for the 5G mast in Howlands were originally rejected last December. - Credit: CK Hutchison Networks

A planning appeal to install a 5G mast in Welwyn Garden City has been launched after the scheme was rejected last year.

The original application submitted by CK Hutchison Networks, better known as the mobile provider Three, proposed the installation of a 17.0m Phase 8 Monopole in The Commons in Howlands.

This was blocked last December, but an appeal was made to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council on Wednesday, with a decision expected in early November.

Howlands councillor Max Holloway believes Three are showing ‘little regard’ for the views of residents who opposed the original planning application.

“Back in December I supported local residents who made their views perfectly clear on this application, and even our own council officers along with the Highways Agency refused to give permission, throwing it out,” he told the Welwyn Hatfield Times.

“Now it’s coming back on appeal. This shows just how little regard the company and the process have for the views of local people.”

The monopole’s proximity to a nearby conservation area was a key reason behind the decision to reject the plans, CK Hutchison Networks argued in their grounds for appeal statement that the height of the trees in the area will provide ‘ample screening’ for the mast.

“Furthermore, it is worth noting that although site is within the same area as Welwyn Garden conservation area, it is not located within the conservation and it also benefits from ample screening provided by tall, mature trees and existing street furniture,” read the statement.

“These features will work together to preserve the character of the conservation area.

“The fact that the scheme seeks to provide a suitable design is not considered to be so damaging or sufficiently obtrusive as to justify the stance taken by Welwyn Hatfield Council in this instance.”

In a further statement to this newspaper, a Three spokesperson added: “5G rollout is vital for residents and business of Welwyn Garden City.

“We want to offer the local area a great network experience and our planners determined that a new site was required to deliver it.

“An appeal to the Planning Inspectorate is part of the planning process. The Inspectorate will reach its independent view.”

To read the appeal in full, visit planning.welhat.gov.uk/Appeals/Display/6/2021/2982/PN15.