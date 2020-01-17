Lucky pupil snaps up £1,000 prize from Clean Up Hatfield

Anthony's winning design. Picture: Clean Up Hatfield. Archant

A pupil won a £1,000 prize for his school on Tuesday by designing a Clean Up Hatfield poster.

The winner Anthony and his brothers looking at the other entries. Picture: Clean Up Hatfield. The winner Anthony and his brothers looking at the other entries. Picture: Clean Up Hatfield.

Anthony from Howe Dell School was crowned the winner by the litter pick group leader Marian Hurle and Hatfield library manager Paula Philips.

The judges also gave him a £30 book token and said the 10-year-old and his family were "over the moon".

Marian said: "We found a design that stood out for both of us and gave the right message. We both agreed that Anthony's design was a clear winner".

Headteacher Debra Massey said she was "absolutely delighted" for Howe Dell when she heard that the outdoor area of the school will be made over with the money Anthony secured.

Clean Up Hatfield volunteers congratulate Anthony. Picture: Clean Up Hatfield. Clean Up Hatfield volunteers congratulate Anthony. Picture: Clean Up Hatfield.

Debra said she has lots of exciting ideas about how her Eco teacher Kathy Adams can utilise the prize and promise to keep everyone in the loop about what they decide to do.

Cheryl Horton who is the project leader at 'Love Welwyn Hatfield', who gave the prize with rubbish collector Serco, also promised to lend a hand.

Marian said: "The purpose of the competition was to raise awareness of the litter issue with young people in the town and to encourage every one of the local schools to join in with our litter picking campaigns.

Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg awarded the prize. Picture: Clean Up Hatfield. Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg awarded the prize. Picture: Clean Up Hatfield.

"We hope people like the new design and soon start to recognise it when they see it around the town."

The Clean Up Hatfield Campaign has been running for five years now, with a spring and autumn campaign each year. During the last campaign, 22 groups of residents picked up 247 bags of litter.

"We're hoping that winter won't be in full swing then!" Marian said.

"We'd like even more Hatfield residents to join in. It's a chance for everyone to pull together and take a pride in the town. Some people say to me that they didn't drop it, so why should they pick it up. I didn't drop it either, but I do want my town to look good and am prepared to do something about it."

Hatfield Libary are showing off all the entires for the Clean up Hatfield award. Picture: Clean Up Hatfield. Hatfield Libary are showing off all the entires for the Clean up Hatfield award. Picture: Clean Up Hatfield.

She also wanted to thank all those who have helped including the Galleria, Affinity Water, the University of Hertfordshire, the scouts, Sustrans, Welhat Cyclists, the YMCA, many local churches and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

The library in White Lion Square is currently displaying all the entries to the poster competition.

If you want to join the spring campaign, which from runs March 14 to 21, contact marianhurle@gmail.com and see the Clean Up Hatfield twitter account marian@cleanuphatfield for updates about the campaigns.