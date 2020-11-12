Advanced search

Hatfield pupils mark Remembrance Day with virtual assembly

PUBLISHED: 15:59 14 November 2020

Pupils at Howe Dell School in Hatfield marked Remembrance Day with themed activities and a virtual assembly. Picture: Howe Dell School

Pupils at Howe Dell School in Hatfield marked Remembrance Day with themed activities and a virtual assembly. Picture: Howe Dell School

Archant

Pupils from Howe Dell School in Hatfield decorated poppies and took part in a virtual assembly to mark Remembrance Day.

Pupils at Howe Dell School in Hatfield marked Remembrance Day with themed activities and a virtual assembly. Picture: Howe Dell SchoolPupils at Howe Dell School in Hatfield marked Remembrance Day with themed activities and a virtual assembly. Picture: Howe Dell School

More than 500 people, including governors and children from the school and day care, attended the assembly and shared thoughts, read a poem and gave respect to those who gave their lives during wartime.

The assembly finished with photos of Hatfield taken by children before the pandemic, celebrating the beauty of spring and new beginnings.

Pupils at Howe Dell School in Hatfield marked Remembrance Day with themed activities and a virtual assembly. Picture: Howe Dell SchoolPupils at Howe Dell School in Hatfield marked Remembrance Day with themed activities and a virtual assembly. Picture: Howe Dell School

Handmade poppies were also delivered to Sanctuary House Care Home, as residents and staff were unable to come to the school this year, and the school cooks baked poppy biscuits to mark the occasion.

At the beginning and end of assembly pupils listened to Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan, which was partly filmed in Hatfield’s Ellenbrook Fields.

Pupils at Howe Dell School in Hatfield marked Remembrance Day with themed activities and a virtual assembly. Picture: Howe Dell SchoolPupils at Howe Dell School in Hatfield marked Remembrance Day with themed activities and a virtual assembly. Picture: Howe Dell School

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Man to be interviewed after report of a man licking woman’s face on a train and leaving at Welwyn North

A man reportedly licked a woman's face on a train. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

Driver to pay thousands after damaging carpark by doing burnouts

A driver has been cautioned after doing burnouts at a car meet in Welwyn Garden City.

Driver seen using path instead of going around new cycle system in Hatfield

This is a screenshot from a video given to the WHT, which shows someone driving through the pedestrian path on Link Drive. The first image is of the driver heading up to the road block, then moving to the path (second image) and then coming out the other side (third image). Picture: Supplied

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Meet the MasterChef contestant who grew up in Welwyn Garden City

Masterchef: The Professionals S13 contestant Philli Armitage-Mattin. Picture: BBC / Shine TV.

Man to be interviewed after report of a man licking woman’s face on a train and leaving at Welwyn North

A man reportedly licked a woman's face on a train. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant

Teenager arrested after cash swiped from charity box

A charity box was stolen from a business in Welwyn Garden City.

Driver to pay thousands after damaging carpark by doing burnouts

A driver has been cautioned after doing burnouts at a car meet in Welwyn Garden City.

Driver seen using path instead of going around new cycle system in Hatfield

This is a screenshot from a video given to the WHT, which shows someone driving through the pedestrian path on Link Drive. The first image is of the driver heading up to the road block, then moving to the path (second image) and then coming out the other side (third image). Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Hatfield pupils mark Remembrance Day with virtual assembly

Pupils at Howe Dell School in Hatfield marked Remembrance Day with themed activities and a virtual assembly. Picture: Howe Dell School

Hertfordshire Community Foundation launches appeal to help save local lives this winter

“HCF’s winter appeal will ensure support gets to the people and families who really need it, particularly over the festive period.

Final championships settled before temporary shutdown at Brookmans Park Golf Club

Chris Robinson won the scratch knockout competition at Brookmans Park Golf Club. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Man on electric scooter seen before Portuguese restaurant window damaged in Potters Bar

Police are looking for an electric scooter user. Picture: Helen Drake

Driver seen using path instead of going around new cycle system in Hatfield

This is a screenshot from a video given to the WHT, which shows someone driving through the pedestrian path on Link Drive. The first image is of the driver heading up to the road block, then moving to the path (second image) and then coming out the other side (third image). Picture: Supplied