Hatfield pupils mark Remembrance Day with virtual assembly
PUBLISHED: 15:59 14 November 2020
Archant
Pupils from Howe Dell School in Hatfield decorated poppies and took part in a virtual assembly to mark Remembrance Day.
More than 500 people, including governors and children from the school and day care, attended the assembly and shared thoughts, read a poem and gave respect to those who gave their lives during wartime.
The assembly finished with photos of Hatfield taken by children before the pandemic, celebrating the beauty of spring and new beginnings.
Handmade poppies were also delivered to Sanctuary House Care Home, as residents and staff were unable to come to the school this year, and the school cooks baked poppy biscuits to mark the occasion.
At the beginning and end of assembly pupils listened to Hymn to the Fallen from Saving Private Ryan, which was partly filmed in Hatfield’s Ellenbrook Fields.
