‘She wasn’t murdered’ - author’s new book with ex-bodyguard reveals the truth about Princess Diana

A new book from a Welwyn Garden City author and Princess Diana’s former bodyguard reveals the truth behind her life and death.

Howard Linskey penned The Bodyguard alongside Lee Sansum, Diana’s close protector who she nicknamed ‘Rambo’, with the book telling the truth story of her life and what really happened the night she died in Paris.

Published by Orion, the book came about thanks to a stroke of luck, with Howard telling the Welwyn Hatfield Times: “The Bodyguard started out as a favour.

“I’d written a book with Nick Dunn, who was imprisoned illegally in India, and after writing it he asked if I’d speak to a guy called Lee Sansum, who was Princess Diana’s bodyguard, to give him some advice about the publishing world.

“Within a few minutes of being on the phone with him, I realised he had a hell of a story and I was fascinated. So instead of telling him how publishing works, we agreed to write the book together.”

The Bodyguard also reveals Princess Diana’s plans to head to America, and how her death influenced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down as senior members of the Royal Family.

Lee was not in the car or the tunnel the night of Diana’s accident, but his friend and fellow bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones was, and was the only survivor of the accident.

Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997, after a car accident in Paris. - Credit: PA

Diana, her boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul all died on the night of August 31, 1997, when the car they were in crashed in Paris’ Pont de l'Alma tunnel while fleeing the paparazzi.

In the years since the accident, conspiracy theorists have suggested Diana was murdered, with Dodi’s father, Mohamed Al-Fayed, claiming the crash was orchestrated by MI6.

Howard admitted that Lee’s explanation of the events that night has left him in no doubt that it was an accident, and no conspiracy was involved.

“Even though he wasn’t in the tunnel when Diana’s car went off the road in Paris, Lee’s friend Trevor Rees-Jones was,” he said.

“We start the book with Lee helping Trevor to visit Dodi Fayed’s grave in the mausoleum on the Al-Fayed estate. Trevor was the only person to survive the crash but can’t remember what happened.

“Lee had a very good theory about what happened and it would satisfy the people who believe there was a cover up.

“The security services, in Lee’s opinion, would have been there that night, but they weren’t trying to kill her.

“He explains things in such a balanced and calm way that it is the most plausible explanation as to what happened in the tunnel I’ve ever heard.

“I have to stress he does not think she was murdered and that it was an accident.”

As well as focusing on his time protecting Princess Diana, the book also looks at Lee’s time in the military, including tense moments in Northern Ireland.

“In terms of Lee’s own personal stories, there was one from when he was undercover in Northern Ireland and he had to rescue a solider from a honey trap,” said Howard.

“The IRA used a young girl to lure this man to his death, and Lee, along with an RUC unit, had to get to this house, while they knew an IRA unit was also on the way.

“They knew they had to get their first, because if they would have arrived at the same time there would have been a shootout. That was very dramatic.

“There are so many stories from his life, including his time in Northern Ireland and almost losing his life in Somalia and Libya.

“It’s amazing he’s survived all these things and I’m not quite sure how he’s still with us. Probably because of a lot of skill and a bit of luck.”

Howard with his new books, The Bodyguard and The Inheritance. - Credit: Howard Linskey

As well as The Bodyguard, Howard has also penned a fiction thriller titled The Inheritance, which is set to be released on September 29.

“The plot is relatively simple,” he said.

“A young woman will inherit everything from her eccentric and wealthy aunt, but on one condition, she has to solve the murder of her aunt’s best friend and bring the killer to justice in just six months.

“A lot of the book is set in a Tudor mansion, and the inspiration came from watching a documentary that showed priest holes and tunnels used to hide priest during the 1500s.

“I thought it would be amazing to have someone go to one of these to investigate something that happened 36 years ago.”

To buy The Bodyguard and The Inheritance, visit www.howardlinskey.co.uk/work.