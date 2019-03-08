Advanced search

Picture appeal after boy filmed in Welwyn Garden City toilet cubicle

PUBLISHED: 11:44 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:44 17 October 2019

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a 17-year-old boy was filmed in a toilet cubicle in the Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a 17-year-old boy was filmed in a toilet cubicle in the Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts police

Officers have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to following an act of voyeurism in a Welwyn Garden City shopping centre.

A 17-year-old boy was in a men's toilet cubicle in the Howard Centre when he noticed a man leaning over from the next cubicle and filming him.

The victim challenged the man, who then left.

PC Warren Potter, who is investigating, said: "This was a sickening act which understandably left the victim feeling very shaken.

"We believe that the man pictured may have been in the area at the time and he could have vital information that will help our investigation.

"If you recognise him, or have other information about what happened, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 or email me at warren.potter@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/92218/19."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report.

