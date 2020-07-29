Advanced search

How well do you know the coronavirus lockdown rules?

PUBLISHED: 17:22 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 29 July 2020

Do you know the maximum number of people you can meet for a drink in a beer garden?

Do you know the maximum number of people you can meet for a drink in a beer garden?

BirgitKorber

The coronavirus outbreak has caused life to change drastically and all of us now live by guidelines which would have seemed unthinkable 12 months ago - but how well do you really know the lockdown rules?

Since early March the government has introduced and changed dozens of rules in a effort to limit the spread of coronavirus and keep the population healthy.

You may also want to watch:

Initially we were told to wash our hands regularly and stop shaking hands, soon avoiding large gatherings was the norm and then came the lockdown.

But as the country has emerged from lockdown more and more rules, which change with different settings and scenarios, have been introduced.

While some of the instructions are very clear, others have caused confusion with people interpreting the advice differently.

Take our quiz to see how well you know the rules.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Police issue wanted appeal following Welwyn Garden City robbery

Have you seen wanted Christopher Humphries? Picture: Herts Police

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Hatfield alleyway stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in a Hatfield alleyway

Which Welwyn Hatfield restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Most Read

Date of ‘amazing’ Splashlands opening finally here

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Police issue wanted appeal following Welwyn Garden City robbery

Have you seen wanted Christopher Humphries? Picture: Herts Police

Car crash near Welwyn Garden City John Lewis leaves one person trapped

The crash near John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Hatfield alleyway stabbing leaves man with serious injuries

Police are appealing for witnesses following a stabbing in a Hatfield alleyway

Which Welwyn Hatfield restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Welwyn Hatfield have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

How well do you know the coronavirus lockdown rules?

Do you know the maximum number of people you can meet for a drink in a beer garden?

Welham Green pub accused of being noise nuisance and breaching licence

Hope and Anchor. Picture: Danny Loo

Unitary proposal could mean more local government powers and ‘enormous benefits’, Hertfordshire county leader says

David Williams, leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.

Retired policeman says ‘laughter is the best medicine’ as he joins Hatfield carers

Terry McCarthy came out of retirement to become a carer. Picture: Visiting Angels.

Which Potters Bar restaurants, cafés and pubs are taking part in Eat Out discount scheme?

A number of restaurants in Potters Bar have signed up to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Free-Photos/Pixabay