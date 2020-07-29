How well do you know the coronavirus lockdown rules?

Do you know the maximum number of people you can meet for a drink in a beer garden? BirgitKorber

The coronavirus outbreak has caused life to change drastically and all of us now live by guidelines which would have seemed unthinkable 12 months ago - but how well do you really know the lockdown rules?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Since early March the government has introduced and changed dozens of rules in a effort to limit the spread of coronavirus and keep the population healthy.

You may also want to watch:

Initially we were told to wash our hands regularly and stop shaking hands, soon avoiding large gatherings was the norm and then came the lockdown.

But as the country has emerged from lockdown more and more rules, which change with different settings and scenarios, have been introduced.

While some of the instructions are very clear, others have caused confusion with people interpreting the advice differently.

Take our quiz to see how well you know the rules.